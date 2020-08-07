Sign up
180 / 365
Brown Hawker
Male Brown Hawker Dragonfly (Aeshna grandis) at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Phil Hendry
ace
@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
1448
photos
6
followers
1
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Project (2020 vision?)
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
7th August 2020 1:27pm
Sylvia du Toit
August 8th, 2020
