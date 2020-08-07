Previous
Brown Hawker by philhendry
Brown Hawker

Male Brown Hawker Dragonfly (Aeshna grandis) at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Phil Hendry

@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
Sylvia du Toit
August 8th, 2020  
