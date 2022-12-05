Previous
Rose in a mirror box. by philm666
119 / 365

Rose in a mirror box.

Inspired by Babs (@onewing), so thanks Babs (and Diana @ludwigsdiana).

Babs has also provided a link for the tutorial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
Phil

@philm666
December 5th, 2022  
