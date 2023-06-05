Previous
Ailsa Craig by philm666
Ailsa Craig

Famous for granite for curling stones.
5th June 2023 5th Jun 23

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
Tia
Really like the muted tones in this shot. And I love an empty beach!
July 10th, 2023  
