Ducks in the Garden by philm666
294 / 365

Ducks in the Garden

We've never had ducks in the garden before or since!
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
