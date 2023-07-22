Previous
Spooky! by philm666
335 / 365

Spooky!

I found these figures behind a shed at Tatton Park, a stately home. I think they were left over from a Halloween display the year before.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
Photo Details

