Previous
Fly Agaric, Amanita muscaria by philm666
Photo 394

Fly Agaric, Amanita muscaria

I enjoy seeing these in autumn. They add a bit of extra colour.

I snapped this one last October.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact