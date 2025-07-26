Previous
Wedding day, 1944 by philm666
Wedding day, 1944

A photo of my parents from 1944 on their wedding day.

Not taken by me!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
