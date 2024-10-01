Previous
Next
IMG_2170 by philn
2 / 365

IMG_2170

Finished my nine inch pecan bowl with Danish oil and beeswax and some grandpa’s special sauce.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise