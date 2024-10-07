Previous
IMG_2203 by philn
IMG_2203

My daughter came visiting today and loved them and played with them. This is a picture five minutes after she left. Plum worn out! 😆
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
*lynn ace
adorable kitties
October 8th, 2024  
