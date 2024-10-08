Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
Tools of the trade
This is beauty to someone who works with a lathe. It’s a head stock chuck. It holds the wood that is being turned. This is my new beauty
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhilN
@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
9
photos
4
followers
5
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close