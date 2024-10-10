Previous
Smokey Relaxes
Smokey Relaxes

Smokey is getting so big! From a baby kitten to this. She loves her spot with the motor running ❤️
PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
katy ace
Awww. So cute.
October 10th, 2024  
PhilN
@grammyn I hope he’s a she
October 10th, 2024  
