Tried hard!

Smokey tried so hard to be vigilant knowing that her brother was looking for the best attack position.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

katy ace
Cute close up.
October 14th, 2024  
PhilN
@grammyn didn’t tell anyone that she left her motor running
October 14th, 2024  
