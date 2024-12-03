Previous
Our house by philn
39 / 365

Our house

We are shop cats and sleep wherever
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
Kathy ace
Looks like he's saying " you're not going to move us off of here now that we're nice a settled, are you?"
December 10th, 2024  
PhilN
@randystreat lol
December 10th, 2024  
