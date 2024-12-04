Previous
It’s a boy by philn
Went to doctor and he said Smokey is a he. Goldie is also a he
Susan Wakely ace
Yeah. No worries of any boys joining them!
December 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gosh, they've grown!!!! Love the Ying and Yang they're doing
December 6th, 2024  
Jo ace
Love the contented sleeping pattern
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Finally you know. I like the pattern on Goldie's coat.
December 6th, 2024  
