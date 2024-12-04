Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
It’s a boy
Went to doctor and he said Smokey is a he. Goldie is also a he
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
4
0
PhilN
@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
Susan Wakely
ace
Yeah. No worries of any boys joining them!
December 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Gosh, they've grown!!!! Love the Ying and Yang they're doing
December 6th, 2024
Jo
ace
Love the contented sleeping pattern
December 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Finally you know. I like the pattern on Goldie's coat.
December 6th, 2024
