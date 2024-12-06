Previous
Where are we? by philn
42 / 365

Where are we?

They were great boys at the doctors! Not a peep out of them and even took a patient nap
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
12% complete

