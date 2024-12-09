Previous
Next
Goldie on guard by philn
45 / 365

Goldie on guard

Loves sitting on me watching for flies
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact