Day Three

Everything has changed completely just overnight.



So, it was freezing Volga river on yesterday's picture. And this is how this same river, almost the same spot looks right now. Nothing like it looked like yesterday. And I couldn't even imagine that before I launched my drone – from a riverside it looked almost the same.



Somehow this makes me think of people. One can change dramatically in just several hours between an ending of one working day and a beginning of the following one, and almost no one except for themselves will notice it. No matter what happened to you, for those who don't try and explore you still look like the same person you were yesterday.



Well, I've been thinking a lot about tempers and personalities lately, cause some good wind suddenly brought me to a school of gestalt therapy where I am taking a little course for beginners. Not that I am thinking of becoming a shrink, not at all (I don't think I could bear that), it was just an impulse desire to learn something new. At this point it looks much more like a group therapy than a learning course, and it makes an emotional person as I am experience a lot of other people's pain, but it's still captivating. And that's what actually ignited my impulse to write my thoughts.



I probably am going to tell you a lot about this new experience, but it feels like it's already enough for today. What I actually wanted to say today is that even though I'm really not comment-answering kind of guy, I can't do a small talk, and for some unexplored reason I can't even reply something like "Thanks, it means a lot to me" to someone's kind words, I really enjoy reading your comments, and I love and appreciate them.



Thanks, it means a lot to me.