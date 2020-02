Well, Volga is still open, but it's probably for the best. Every day it changes and it's fascinating to see all these metamorphoses. My day two shot even got to Russian National Geographic photos of the week: https://nat-geo.ru/photo-reviews/noga-kamennogo-velikana-i-drugie-foto-nedeli/ And I obviously need a new drone. Not sure if it should be a Mavic 2 Pro or a Phantom, but I just can't stand the lousy quality of my Mavic Air shots anymore. According to the current plan, there are at least two big adventures ahead of me this year, where I'm definitely going to need high quality air shots, so even though it's not the best time for me to update any equipment, that's what I'm going to have to do.