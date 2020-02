Another River

I'm walking down a different embankment today. And there's a quite strange feeling I'm getting here. My home city doesn't actually feel like my home anymore. It's just... a city I know well. A city my relatives and acquaintances live in. A city I grew up in. A city where I am from. But it's definitely not my home. I don't have a home anymore. It's a very strange feeling not to have a home. It's bittersweet. It's hard. It's heavy. It's touchy. It's romantic. I like it.