Beginning of S
Beginning of S

I'm not sure if I've already told you this, but I've recently joined a team working on a movie about ancient forests of Russia. The work has just started and for now we're all just volunteers, but we're hoping this is going to be an impactful and wonderful project.

This weekend we went to "Bryansky Les" natural reserve to film some interviews and footage for crowdfunding platform, discuss our ideas of what the movie should look like and, obviously, see some stars.

I don't know yet what it's going to be and how much involved would I be, but since the most of inspiring journeys, that have happened in my life recently, started there, it seems to be a good fresh start.
22nd February 2020

Vladimir Omelin

@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm. Some more of my photos are here:
