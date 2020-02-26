End of W

Well, now it's official. There will be no real winter this year. Meteorologist say that spring has already started its way and it's only going to get warmer. Of course, we shouldn't just believe what they say – they've misled us countless times before, but everything around keep telling us that in this particular case they are right.



What amazes me the most is how people around start talking about climate change. On the one hand, it's good that they say things like, "Oh, this year I've actually started to believe in global warming". On the other hand, if there's no draining heat in the upcoming summer, once again they'll say, "What the warming are you talking about?"



It's just a dramatic misunderstanding of what climate change really is and it can't be good.