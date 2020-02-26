Previous
Next
End of W by phmlq
176 / 365

End of W

Well, now it's official. There will be no real winter this year. Meteorologist say that spring has already started its way and it's only going to get warmer. Of course, we shouldn't just believe what they say – they've misled us countless times before, but everything around keep telling us that in this particular case they are right.

What amazes me the most is how people around start talking about climate change. On the one hand, it's good that they say things like, "Oh, this year I've actually started to believe in global warming". On the other hand, if there's no draining heat in the upcoming summer, once again they'll say, "What the warming are you talking about?"

It's just a dramatic misunderstanding of what climate change really is and it can't be good.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Vladimir Omelin

@phmlq
Trying to get as close to nature as possible. And protect it from all this unnatural plastic harm. Some more of my photos are here:
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise