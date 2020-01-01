Happy Holidays, You Beautiful Valley, You

I neglected to take my camera with me while I was out this morning, and unluckily I was only able to snap photos from the backseat of my car. I'm glad I caught this display as we were stopped at a red light while in Ojai, though, and I still think it came out quite well despite having taken it with my phone camera.



Worth noting (if not for anyone else, than for myself to remember) that I also took photos of the fireworks I saw at the Universal Citywalk at midnight when we entered the new decade, but unfortunately those are on my film camera and have yet to be processed. I'm hoping those turned out well, too, but I won't know for a few weeks.