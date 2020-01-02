Trail of Lights

I always liked the way the lights looked, leading a long trail down the pathways in my neighborhood. I used my phone again, so it doesn't quite do it justice, but I think it'll be interesting to see how far I can push my phone's camera in combination with the power of Lightroom to manipulate photos. I'm going to try to be better at keeping one of my actual cameras on me every day from here on out, but I doubt this will be one of my last pictures I take with my phone - I think it'll be interesting to continue to play around with it, especially since I always have it on me and ultimately is the most convenient "camera" despite not being of great quality.



In regard to the subject matter, I think I just have an affinity for taking photos of lighted areas at night, especially later when there are little to no people out, as evidenced by a lot of my pictures from Asia last year. I'm also a procrastinator, so we'll see how many last-minute night shots I manage to squeeze in this year, especially with my tendency to stay indoors during the day and not come out until the sun's set. I want this to become a challenge for me to get out and explore more, but I also am a proven homebody - this photo itself was taken not far from my doorstep. I'm considering investing in a macro lens to photograph the inside of my house, a mini-series of photographs I believe will be inevitable, especially if I happen to fall ill or become injured.