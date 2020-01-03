Sprouting

Today, I finally got to do some work in the garden again after a while of not being able to do much besides feed the chickens due to limited mobility from an ice skating mishap (I'm very clumsy and have no sense of balance). As such, I brought my DSLR along to take some pictures throughout the garden, and I actually had a few options as to what would be my picture for today - which turned out being hard for me, considering I'm extremely indecisive. I settled upon this closeup of sprouts I'd taken in the greenhouse, though it came down to either this or a shot of the chickens in their coop (perhaps that'll be a picture for another day), and I'm pleasantly surprised the temperature and humidity of the greenhouse didn't fog up my lens and actually managed a good shot. Hopefully, when more things are blooming in the garden, I can take some more snapshots come springtime.