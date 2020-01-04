Previous
Microns by phoebeyeung
4 / 365

Microns

I spent the majority of the day eating, and though I usually like to document my meals with pictures so I remember them and can look back on them (yes, I am definitely one of those people), food pictures aren't really all that interesting to look at. After eating, we walked around several shops, including Maido which always has an amazing assortment of stationery and writing utensils. Here is a snapshot I took of their collection of Micron fine tipped pens in many different colors. Aligning shots is always so hard, especially when you're trying not to be too obvious about taking pictures in a shop where you're not planning on buying anything.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Phoebe Yeung

@phoebeyeung
1% complete

Photo Details

