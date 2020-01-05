Sip

As promised, here is probably the first shot of many in this year of (one of) the chickens. They did have a special tub to drink out of more easily, but it seems to have been broken for a long while, though I've tried fiddling around with it to get it to work again - this is the best solution that we've managed for them, filling an old pot to the brim with water so they can drink. I'm still certain there will be more interesting things to photograph once things start growing again, but the chickens are always interesting for me to observe, at least. I'll have to get a shot of the silkies eventually, those are my favorite.