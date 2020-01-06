Study

Admittedly, I don't leave my house very often at all if I can avoid it. Actually, today was an exception, since I did leave to fill up my tank and buy groceries, but I feel like neither the gas station nor the grocery store are places where I could justifiably set up shots and take pictures - I feel like in those cases I'd just get in the way of people (but correct me if I'm wrong). I did mention a few posts back about how I'm going to have to start taking pictures of more things around my house because there really are some days when I just don't leave at all, so here's the first - most of the condiments on our fridge door; if you can believe it, there was another shelf underneath this with more condiments and some stored in the back of the fridge, along with some jars and bottles that are unrefrigerated. I don't personally use many of these when I cook, usually either just hoisin or oyster sauce, so I kind of gloss over it whenever I open the fridge, but it does make for an interesting shot.