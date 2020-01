Guardian

I was back in the garden today. I planted some cabbage seeds in containers in the greenhouse, but wet soil doesn't make for a very interesting photograph, so instead I got this shot of one of the fake owls we use to try and scare off animals, sitting in front of the tea garden. We periodically move the owls (along with an inflatable snake) around to give them the illusion of being alive, but I just thought it looked funny sitting perched atop the edge of the raised bed like that.