8 / 365
Static
Another day of not leaving the house means another study from my home... I didn't do much today besides sleep and read, admittedly. Here's where we keep our laundry machine and dryer.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
0
0
Phoebe Yeung
@phoebeyeung
8
photos
1
followers
1
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
8th January 2020 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
home
,
laundry
,
dryer
,
laundry machine
365 Project
