Washer by phoebeyeung
13 / 365

Washer

My struggle to find photogenic things in my house continues... Detail shots seem to be the way to go when approaching this sort of subject, but I fear I'll soon run out of subjects to shoot. Luckily, I have a busy weekend.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Phoebe Yeung

@phoebeyeung
3% complete

Photo Details

