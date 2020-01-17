Previous
Beyonce by phoebeyeung
17 / 365

Beyonce

I bumped into one of my coworkers at the garden today and I finally learned the name of my favorite black silkie - Beyonce! It's quite fitting, I think.
17th January 2020

Phoebe Yeung

@phoebeyeung
