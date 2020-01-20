Previous
Valley by phoebeyeung
20 / 365

Valley

I travelled upstate and spent the majority of the day in a bus today. I slept a lot on the ride up since I didn't rest well the night prior, but I did wake up intermittently since I was admittedly uncomfortable with my sleeping position. I wasn't sure what part of California I managed to take this shot from, since I had really terrible reception and my phone wasn't telling me the location, but the way the hills in the distance were fading into the fog looked otherworldly. I wish I could have captured it more accurately. Later on, the hills became even more mesmerizing to peer at as we became enveloped by them and I saw lots of grazing animals, as well, which was interesting.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Phoebe Yeung

@phoebeyeung
