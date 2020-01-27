Sign up
27 / 365
Back at the Garden
I fed the chickens and replaced their water today. It's been a while since I've seen them so eager for food so it was a little amusing to watch, especially when one of them tried to follow me out of the enclosure as I was getting their feed.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Phoebe Yeung
@phoebeyeung
Tags
water
,
garden
,
hose
,
gardening
