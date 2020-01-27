Previous
Back at the Garden
27 / 365

Back at the Garden

I fed the chickens and replaced their water today. It's been a while since I've seen them so eager for food so it was a little amusing to watch, especially when one of them tried to follow me out of the enclosure as I was getting their feed.
27th January 2020

Phoebe Yeung

@phoebeyeung
