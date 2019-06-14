Sign up
3 / 365
Great Basin Bristlecone Pine Tree
This is an old Bristlecone Pine tree that I found in Great Basin National Park in Nevada.
14th June 2019
14th Jun 19
1
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
253
photos
30
followers
41
following
46% complete
View this month »
3
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
16th August 2019 12:00pm
tree
landscape
bristleconepinetree
greatbasinnationalpark
