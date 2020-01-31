Previous
Valley in the Painted Desert by photograndma
32 / 365

Valley in the Painted Desert

Colorful hills in the valley of the Painted Desert.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I do photography as a hobby and I do sometimes sell some of my work on Fine Art America. My website there is terri-morris.pixels.com. My...
