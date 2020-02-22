Previous
Sunset Over the Lake by photograndma
54 / 365

Sunset Over the Lake

On our way back to the RV park after visiting Sequoia National Park we happened upon this lake at sunset. We had to stop for a few quick photos.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Terri Morris

