Pond Reflections in Yosemite by photograndma
79 / 365

Pond Reflections in Yosemite

This is a reflection photo from Yosemite National Park. Sorry for the photo overload today. I am over a week behind because of lack of internet at a national park campground.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Terri Morris

