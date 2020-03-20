Previous
The View of the Mountain by photograndma
81 / 365

The View of the Mountain

I liked this view of the mountain peak from the overlook in Yosemite National Park.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
