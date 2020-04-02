Sign up
Crater Lake View
When we visited Crater Lake National Park last May 22nd it was still snowed in and we were only able to go in a short distance.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Terri Morris
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
lake
,
oregon
,
craterlakenationalpark
