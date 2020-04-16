Previous
Wrangell St. Elias Cooper Mine by photograndma
109 / 365

Wrangell St. Elias Cooper Mine

Wrangell St. Elias is an national park in Alaska. We were there last June. This is a photo of an old cooper mine that is at the entrance to the national park.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Terri Morris

