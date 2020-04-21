Previous
Clouds Over the Mountains - Kenai Fjords by photograndma
114 / 365

Clouds Over the Mountains - Kenai Fjords

This is part of the mountains in Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska. We were there in July of 2019 when Alaska was on fire so the skies were a little smoky.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Terri Morris

