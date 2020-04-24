Sign up
117 / 365
Where the Mountains Meet the Sea
This was taken in Seward Alaska last July 2019.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
202
photos
24
followers
37
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
80
114
81
115
82
116
117
83
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th July 2019 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
mountains
