White Seal Modeling by photograndma
White Seal Modeling

This white seal was modeling for our tour boat in Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years.
CC Folk ace
Haha! Reminds me of a Playboy centerfold pose but this is much much better! So cute! Fav.
April 28th, 2020  
