Mother and Baby Mountain Goat by photograndma
123 / 365

Mother and Baby Mountain Goat

This mother and baby were found in Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska. My husband actually found them as he hiked up to the ice fields and took this photo.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years.
Monica
Lovely!
April 28th, 2020  
