Mother and Baby Mountain Goat
This mother and baby were found in Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska. My husband actually found them as he hiked up to the ice fields and took this photo.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Tags
mountain
,
baby
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
mother
,
goats
Monica
Lovely!
April 28th, 2020
