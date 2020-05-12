Sign up
135 / 365
Panaroma of Denali
I took this pan in Denali National Park last July.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
0
0
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
222
photos
25
followers
38
following
37% complete
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th July 2019 1:10pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
denalinationalpark
