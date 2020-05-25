Sign up
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Tree Reflection in the Water Pool
I found this little water pool with a tree reflection in it in Glacier National Park.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
1
0
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
232
photos
26
followers
40
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th August 2019 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
blackandwhite
,
waterpool
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and great reflection.
May 24th, 2020
