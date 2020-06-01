Previous
Yellowstone Formations by photograndma
Yellowstone Formations

These are some of the details in Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park.
1st June 2020

Terri Morris

@photograndma
Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture of these great textures and tones.
June 1st, 2020  
