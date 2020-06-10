Sign up
Grand Teton Reflections
This was taken by my husband on a hike that he went on while we were in Grand Teton National Park. He took it but I edited it and I am sharing it with his permission.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
248
photos
30
followers
41
following
44% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
13th August 2019 9:36am
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
mountains
,
lake
,
grandtetonnationalpark
