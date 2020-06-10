Previous
Grand Teton Reflections by photograndma
163 / 365

Grand Teton Reflections

This was taken by my husband on a hike that he went on while we were in Grand Teton National Park. He took it but I edited it and I am sharing it with his permission.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Photo Details

