Delicate Arch Under the Milky Way by photograndma
Delicate Arch Under the Milky Way

While we were at Arches National Park we were able to spend a night taking photos at Delicate Arch. I believe that I caught a falling star in this photo.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Terri Morris

