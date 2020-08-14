Previous
Wild Horse by photograndma
230 / 365

Wild Horse

This is one of the wild horses that I found in Mesa Verde NP.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Danette Thompson ace
The colors make it very special
August 14th, 2020  
