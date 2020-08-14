Sign up
230 / 365
Next
230 / 365
Wild Horse
This is one of the wild horses that I found in Mesa Verde NP.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
1
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
315
photos
35
followers
42
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd September 2019 10:48am
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
horse
,
park
,
national
,
verde
,
wild
,
mesa
Danette Thompson
ace
The colors make it very special
August 14th, 2020
